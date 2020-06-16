Apple's App Store facilitated transactions worth $500 billion in 2019

Apple facilitated an estimated $519 billion from its App Store ecosystem in 2019, according to a new study commissioned by the company.

The company did not charge a commission on 85 percent transactions rising out of both physical products and services and digital goods.

The transactions include paid apps, in-app purchases and other purchases made using iPhone and iPad apps where Apple wasn’t directly involved, such as sales of ads in apps.

It also includes sales from other apps such as Target and Best Buy, as well as travel booked through apps such as Expedia and United, and rides booked through Lyft and Uber. However, the company said the estimates don’t include revenue from its own app subscriptions like Apple Music.

Of the $519 billion the App Store ecosystem supported in 2019, sales from physical goods and services accounted for the largest share, at $413 billion.

"In a challenging and unsettled time, the App Store provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation, helping people adapt quickly to a changing world," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

"We’re committed to doing even more to support and nurture the global App Store community — from one-developer shops in nearly every country to businesses that employ thousands of workers — as it continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and propel economic growth for the future."