App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's App Store facilitated transactions worth $500 billion in 2019

The company did not charge a commission on 85% transactions rising out of both physical products and services and digital goods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple facilitated an estimated $519 billion from its App Store ecosystem in 2019, according to a new study commissioned by the company.

The company did not charge a commission on 85 percent transactions rising out of both physical products and services and digital goods.

The transactions include paid apps, in-app purchases and other purchases made using iPhone and iPad apps where Apple wasn’t directly involved, such as sales of ads in apps.

Close

It also includes sales from other apps such as Target and Best Buy, as well as travel booked through apps such as Expedia and United, and rides booked through Lyft and Uber. However, the company said the estimates don’t include revenue from its own app subscriptions like Apple Music.

related news

Of the $519 billion the App Store ecosystem supported in 2019, sales from physical goods and services accounted for the largest share, at $413 billion.

apple.PNG

"In a challenging and unsettled time, the App Store provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation, helping people adapt quickly to a changing world," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

"We’re committed to doing even more to support and nurture the global App Store community — from one-developer shops in nearly every country to businesses that employ thousands of workers — as it continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and propel economic growth for the future."

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Apple #Business #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.