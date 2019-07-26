App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apple won't get tariff waivers for certain China imports: Trump

Trump's comments came after reports the US tech giant was seeking an exemption from tariffs for the high-end computer, which in the past had been made in the United States.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said July 26 that Apple would face tariffs for components of its Mac Pro computers which are expected to be manufactured in China.

Trump's comments came after reports the US tech giant was seeking an exemption from tariffs for the high-end computer, which in the past had been made in the United States.

Apple is reportedly now shifting production to China.

"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" Trump said on Twitter.

The move comes amid growing trade frictions between the two economic powers.

Trump has threatened to slap punitive tariffs on more goods to press Beijing to accept more imports.

According to reports, Apple has chosen a Taiwanese contractor, Quanta Computer Inc., to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer near Shanghai.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:00 pm

