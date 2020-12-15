Apple Watch will now notify users about their cardiovascular health

The new watch update, watchOS 7.2 comes along with new Cardio fitness features. It tracks the cardio levels of a user and notifies the user when it is alarmingly low. (Representative Image)

Along with the iOS 14.3, Apple has also released the latest update on the Apple Watch.

The new watch update, watchOS 7.2, comes along with new Cardio fitness features. It tracks the cardio fitness levels of a user and notifies the user when their levels are alarmingly low.

“With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range," Apple said in a blogpost.

According to it, the technology released in Watch OS7 will allow measuring of low cardio fitness easily.

Apple also mentioned that it already monitors average and higher levels of VO2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes.

With the latest rollout of this enhanced cardio feature, the Apple Watch will monitor the lower levels using the optical heart sensor, GPS, and accelerometer.

Talking about bringing a new feature to Apple Watch, Jeff Williams, Apple Chief Operations Officer (COO) said: “Cardio fitness is increasingly recognized as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people. Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity.”

How do you access the update?

Before accessing the feature, the user is required to update their iPhone and Watch to the latest OS. Once that is completed, users can access the cardio fitness section in the Health app on their iPhone.

Once the updates are complete, users can check whether their cardio levels are high, low, average, or below average. Along with this, users can also keep a check on how their fitness levels have changed over the weeks or even months.