Apple warns against unauthorised tracking as Chinese developers reportedly prepare workaround

Source: Reuters

Tech giant Apple said App Store rules are applicable globally, after reports of Chinese app developers preparing workarounds for limits on ad tracking.

Apple's upcoming software update, iOS 14.5, might ask users for permission to track them across other websites and services for targeted advertising, Bloomberg reported.

Facebook and other digital ad companies fear that this will hurt their revenues since they expect most people to deny the permission.

"The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple," Apple said in a statement as quoted by Bloomberg.

"We believe strongly that users should be asked for their permission before being tracked. Apps that are found to disregard the user’s choice will be rejected," the Cupertino-based OEM company said in the statement.

Companies such as Baidu, ByteDance, which owns TikTok, and Tencent Holdings are looking at workarounds for Apple's new policy, Financial Times reported. The companies are testing or using CAID, a system developed by the state-backed China Advertising Association, as a way of identifying users, the report said.

Apple warned at least two dozen developers on March 18, asking them to cease and desist after naming a dozen parameters that could be used "to create a unique identifier for the user's device".

"We found that your app collects user and device information to create a unique identifier for the user's device," read a screenshot to one developer, as seen by Financial Times.