Apple vs Amazon: The race to a $1 trillion market cap

In the last month, Apple came at a spitting distance of elusive $1 trillion mark, reaching the market cap of $953 billion. Amazon, the second biggest company by stock value, has also closed in, narrowing the gap between itself and Apple.

For several years now, Apple has been the most valuable company in the world, going purely by its stock value. Its ascent to the market cap of $1 trillion has been widely anticipated. However, it slipped after reaching its highest ever value on June 6 to drop to $903 billion on Tuesday.

Company’s five-year graph shows enough troughs and crests in its journey till now. Despite the corrections, it has kept itself ahead of its competitors. However, Amazon has caught up pretty fast.

In the last five years, Jeff Bezos-led company's market cap has gone from $130 billion to $849 billion on June 19, its highest till now, multiplying over six times.

Amazon’s surge started after 2015, when people realised the company’s strategy to widen its reach to almost every sphere of our life. Thanks to its video streaming services, marketplace, hardware products, and home assistants—the company is omnipresent in our life.

Its growth has been marked by the fact that in all the sectors mentioned above, either it is the market leader or within reach of the top spot.

The company has raced from being outside top 40 in market cap ranking to top two in 2018. It has doubled its market cap in last 15 months. The possibility of its ascent to being the biggest company in the world by market value cannot be overlooked.

However, the $1 trillion mark is still elusive for both giants. But, in case, they sustain the growth, it is not far from their reach.