you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apple to spend over $500 million on marketing Apple TV+

The iPhone maker also intends to significantly increase its output of new TV shows and movies to at least once a week in 2022, more than double its pace this year

Reuters
September 10, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST

Apple Inc plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing its streaming service, Apple TV+, this year, The Information reported on September 10, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker also intends to significantly increase its output of new TV shows and movies to at least once a week in 2022, more than double its pace this year, according to The Information, which cited another person familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple's move to splurge on content and marketing comes as it tries to fiercely compete with established players, including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

 
Reuters
Tags: #Apple Inc #Apple Tv Plus
first published: Sep 10, 2021 07:29 pm

