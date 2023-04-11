 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple to open its 2nd Indian retail store in Delhi on April 20

Apr 11, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

After Mumbai, iPhone maker Apple will open its second retail store in India on April 20 in Delhi, the company said on Tuesday.

The world's largest mobile devices company announced that its Apple store in Mumbai will open on April 18.

"Today Apple announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20," the company said.

The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said.