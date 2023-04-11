Apple to open its 2nd Indian retail store in Delhi on April 20

After Mumbai, iPhone maker Apple will open its second retail store in India on April 20 in Delhi, the company said on Tuesday.

The world's largest mobile devices company announced that its Apple store in Mumbai will open on April 18.

"Today Apple announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20," the company said.

The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said.

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series' 'Mumbai Rising' running from opening day through the summer.

"Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai," it said.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR) , Apple captured 4 per cent market share in India with 17 per cent year-on-year increase in its shipments in 2022.

CMR, Head - Industry Intelligence Group, Prabhu Ram said that offline retail is a critical touchpoint in India, especially for a majority of Indian consumers who love to touch, feel and explore the products, before making their device purchase considerations.

"For Apple, the Apple BKC and Apple Saket flagship stores are pivotal to turbocharge Apple's future growth in a strategic market. Apple's retail stores globally set a standard in terms of consumer experience, staff knowledge and expertise, and the service standards, beyond products," Ram said.

He said the Apple flagship stores enjoy some strong tailwinds, with the premium smartphone segment in India growing in double digits.

Apple shipped USD 6 billion worth smartphones in 2022 comprising 79 per cent of iPhones in the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh) smartphone segment, according to CMR.

The Unbiased Blog Founder Nikhil Chawla said the launch of official Apple stores in India completes the holistic Apple experience.

"Consumers would now be able to experience the entire ecosystem of Apple products, accessories and customisation options under one roof. Finally, people in India can spend hours at a technology store without being forced to buy something," Chawla said.

He said consumers at the Apple store could get to learn something new by signing up for programmes like 'Today at Apple', getting help setting up devices, and migrating from Windows or Android to the Apple ecosystem.

"Also, note that India is becoming a preferred manufacturing base for some Apple products, including iPhones," Chawla said.