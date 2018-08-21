Apple to open franchisee outlets at key locations in India: Report

Moneycontrol News

Apple is looking to open 5-6 franchisee stores in metropolitan cities in India, The Economic Times reported.

The flagship stores are the iPhone maker's next option, given that government approval is still pending for their famous company-owned Apple Retail Stores.

The 'Flagship Apple Premium Reseller' outlets will become a "stepdown" version of the company-owned stores and will be established at malls and high-street shopping areas, sources told The Economic Times.

The company is trying to boost its sales in India by improving customers' experience and reiterating its premium brand image, after heavy discounting on online stores hurt it.

The California-based company already has 150 franchisee-run Apple Premium Reseller stores in India, which are up to 1,500 square feet in area.

Apple is even open to setting up stores with areas of around 5,000 square feet if it gets the right locations for them, sources told the paper.

The flagship stores will first open in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, since they are Apple's biggest markets in India, and later in Hyderabad and Pune, a franchise holder told the newspaper.

"With company-owned Apple Stores yet to take shape in the country, Apple wants some of the franchisee run outlets to up the experience game through this new format. This is part of Apple's new India strategy to focus on selling on experience rather than discount," the franchise holder said.