Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple to expand operations in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Salcomp will invest 20 billion rupees ($278.67 million) over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday Apple Inc would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.

Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion each this year.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Companies #Ravi Shankar Prasad

