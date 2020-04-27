Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones: Report

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Apr 27, 2020 05:45 pm