English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Apple to buy first large batch of carbon-free aluminum for iPhone SE

    The iPhone maker has been taking steps to reduce its use of the carbon-intensive metal that emits direct greenhouse gases from the smelting process and has spiked consumer, activist and investor dissent due to its environmental impact.

    Reuters
    March 24, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

    Apple Inc said on Thursday it will buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminum to use in its low-cost iPhone SE, as it steps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint from the metal it uses heavily in product casings.

    Details about the size or cost of the purchase were not disclosed.

    The iPhone maker has been taking steps to reduce its use of the carbon-intensive metal that emits direct greenhouse gases from the smelting process and has spiked consumer, activist and investor dissent due to its environmental impact.

    Apple first bought a smaller batch of the lab-made metal in 2019 from Elysis, a Montreal-based joint venture between two of the world's biggest aluminum suppliers - Alcoa Corp and Rio Tinto. It had used the metal in its 16-inch MacBook Pro.

    Elysis had originally planned to commercialize its technology, which uses a ceramic anode to make aluminum and emits only oxygen, by 2024.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple Inc #Business #iPhone SE
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 06:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.