Apple supplier Salcomp to boost Indian workforce to 25,000

Reuters
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple, is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years, a company executive said on Monday.

"China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment ... The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives," said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India.

"It's time to really diversify and decluster supply chain beyond China."

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to the iPhone maker, is also setting up a housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, said Gendham.