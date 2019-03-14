App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple slashes price of iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 6s in India

iPhone 7's, 32 GB and 128 GB models that were previously available for Rs 56,200 and Rs 65,200 respectively will now be priced at for Rs 49,000 and Rs 58,000 respectively.

After releasing the new iPhone X and iPhone 8 series on Tuesday, Apple has slashed prices of its previous models as per its custom.

The company has slashed prices of iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 6 plus and iPhone 6s.

iPhone 7 plus is now available at Rs 59,000 for the 32 GB variant and Rs 68,000 for the 128 GB variant.

iPhone 7 plus is now available at Rs 59,000 for the 32 GB variant and Rs 68,000 for the 128 GB variant.

IphoneOnline retailers are likely to reduce prices further. For instance, iPhone 7 32 GB is available on Amazon for Rs 46,000 and on Flipkart for Rs 47,499.

iPhone 6s 32 GB and 128 GB will now be available for Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,000. Earlier, iPhone 6s 32 GB was priced at Rs 46,900 while the 128 GB was available at Rs 55,900.

Coming to iPhone 6 plus, the phone's 32 GB variant is now priced at Rs 49,000 while the 128 GB is available for Rs 58,000. Earlier, the 32 GB variant was available at Rs 56,100 and the 128 GB was for Rs 65,000.

In the US, the company has also slashed price of its entry-level phone iPhone SE to USD 349 from earlier price of USD 399.

Apple's new iPhone X, priced at USD 999, will be available in market from November 3. In India, the phone will be priced at Rs 89,000 for the 64 GB variant. The 256 GB variant will be available at Rs 1.02 lakh.

The other new launch - iPhone 8 - will be priced at Rs 64,000 for the 64 GB and Rs 77,000 for the 256 GB. The iPhone 8 Plus will carry a price tag of Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage variant, while the model with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 86,000.

Both phones will be released in India on September 29.

First Published on Sep 13, 2017 11:53 am

tags #Apple #Business

