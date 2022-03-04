Apple sets April 11 deadline for US corporate staff to return to office: Report

Apple Inc has set April 11 as the deadline for U.S. corporate employees to return to office, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has been attempting to bring employees back to office since June last year, but had postponed the move several times as COVID-19 cases rose through autumn and the winter of 2021.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, according to the report, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The memo said that by three weeks after April 11, staff will be required to work twice a week from office and from May 23, at least three days a week, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Apple joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease.

Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID concerns.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Thursday that the company is ready to fully open up business travel and all its offices around the world, however, said it would be the employees' choice on where they work.