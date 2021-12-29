Apple puts supplier Foxconn's India plant on notice after protests

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, December 22, 2021. (PC- REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan)

Apple said it had placed its iPhone assembler Foxconn's plant in southern India on probation after both companies found that some remote dormitories and dining rooms used for employees did not meet required standards.

Apple did not detail what being on probation meant. When it placed the southern India plant of another supplier, Wistron Corp, on probation after unrest last year, it said it would not award the Taiwanese company new business until it addressed the way workers were treated.

The latest action comes on the heels of protests that erupted earlier this month after more than 250 women who work at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur town, near the southern city of Chennai, and live in one of the dormitories, had to be treated for food poisoning.