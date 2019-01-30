Apple plans to open 6 large retail outlets in Mumbai & Delhi NCR: Report

Tech giant Apple plans to set-up at least six large retail stores in India, of almost 5,000 square feet, in Mumbai and New Delhi, The Economic Times reported. Sources told the newspaper that the iPhone-maker's large outlets, called Flagship Apple Premium Resellers (FAPR), will be three times their current size of 1,500 sq ft.

The tech gaint is keen on one store each in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida and three in Mumbai. It is not particularly stuck up on size; they can size down the store to 3,000 sq ft if they find locations with high footfall in desired cities.

As a trial run, Apple will open one large store in both Mumbai and New Delhi to understand the response they received before launching more stores, an executive of a Mumbai mall, who was in talks with Apple for a store space, told the newspaper. There has been speculation that the outlet may be in the Maker Maxity mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The company was unable to open its own stores in India as its application for single-brand retail has been incomplete for a long time. It applied for the same in 2016, but the proposal was never cleared as the government mandates that companies opting for over 51 percent foreign investment must get nearly a third of their products locally. Therefore, Apple took the route of opening franchisee-operated stories in Indian metros.

The management had also asked for exemptions on duties for manufacturing, repair units, components, equipment and consumables for smartphone service and repair for 15 years, but the government did not agree to most of these demands.

India is one of Apple's important markets and due to tough competition in the smartphone segment, 2018 was a difficult year for the brand. The company sold fewer than a million handsets during the first of 2018, losing out to Chinese competitors like Xiaomi and premium brand OnePlus. Many executives of Apple believe that landing better retail deals and establishing more Apple stores in India may help the company rekindle its Indian sales.