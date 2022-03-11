English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Apple partner Unicorn plans to set up 75 stores in north, west India

    Unicorn Infosolutions director Baljinder Paul Singh said the company is planning to open stores in north and west India, and if iPhone maker Apple recommends then stores will be opened in the southern and eastern region of the country as well.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Apple premium reseller Unicorn Infosolutions is planning to set up 75 stores in the next three years, a senior company official said on Friday. Unicorn Infosolutions director Baljinder Paul Singh said the company is planning to open stores in north and west India, and if iPhone maker Apple recommends then stores will be opened in the southern and eastern region of the country as well.

    "Apple is growing. There is great aspiration to buy Apple products in the country. We planned flagships two years back. It is just one after the other three flagships have been opened in the last one year. Today we are at 33 stores, then there is a horizon of bold ambition to get to 75 stores in the next 3 years," Singh said. He was speaking at an event to launch the Apple Premium Reseller flagship store for Apple products at CyberHub in Gurugram.

    "This is our first flagship store in the city. Our customers will get to experience a wide range of Apple's latest products and services and receive technical support from experts," Singh said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Apple #Unicorn Infosolutions
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.