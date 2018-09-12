Apple not the first company to be valued at $1 trillion. Find out which companies beat the tech giant to the milestone

With adjustments made for inflation, there are companies that have been valued at over $1 trillion before Apple hit the mark. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Last month, Apple's market capitalisation briefly crossed $1 trillion. Amazon's market capitalisation recently crossed the $1 trillion mark. But Apple was not the first company to achieve a trillion-dollar valuation.If you adjust for inflation, there are a few companies that have achieved the same valuation before Apple, says Money magazine. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Standard Oil Company | Country: United States | Valuation: $1 trillion | Year: Early 1900s (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/6 Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) | Country: Saudi Arabia | Valuation: $1.5 trillion | Year: Late 2000s (Image: Reuters) 4/6 PetroChina | Country: China | Valuation: $1.7 trillion | Year: Early 2000s | Pictured here is PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 South Sea Company | Country: United Kingdom | Valuation: $4 trillion | Year: 1700s | Pictured here is South Sea House, the company's headquarters in London. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/6 The Dutch East India Company | Country: Netherlands | Valuation: $8.2 trillion |Year: 1630s | Pictured here is a painting called "The Return of the Fleet of the Dutch East India Company". (Image: Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Sep 12, 2018 06:32 pm