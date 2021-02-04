Apple nears deal with Hyundai-Kia for electric vehicle: Report

Source: Reuters

Technology giant Apple is nearing a deal with South Korean automakers Hyundai-Kia to manufacture autonomous electric vehicles under the Apple brand name.

The "Apple Car" will be manufactured at the Kia assembly plant in Georgia, United States, CNBC reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons for both Apple and Hyundai-Kia declined comment when reached by CNBC.

The companies have not yet finalised a deal and Apple might also decide to tie-up with another automaker either separately or with Hyundai, the report said.

"I doubt Hyundai is the only automaker they could strike a deal with, there could be somebody else," a source told the news channel.

Some media reports suggested a 2024 rollout of the passenger vehicle but CNBC reported that this could be pushed.

Reuters had in December reported that Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is aiming for production of a passenger vehicle in 2024. The vehicle could include Apple's own battery technology.