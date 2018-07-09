App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple Music narrows Spotify’s lead in US music market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Apple has narrowed Spotify's lead in the music streaming market.

While Spotify still leads overall, Apple Music has taken a lead in the number of subscribers in the world's largest music streaming market — the United States.

According to a report by CNET,  Spotify has overall 75 million paying members and 170 million people using the service either by listening free with ads or by subscribing.

Around 23 million of its subscribers are in North America, the report adds.

Apple, on the other hand has 40 million total subscribers, CEO Tim Cook had announced in May.

Spotify, a digital music streaming service was launched in October 2008 while Apple Music was launched by Apple in June 2015. Currently, Apple Music has a collection of around 40 million songs, surpassing Spotify’s “30 million-plus” figure.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:13 pm

tags #Apple Music #Business #Spotify #Technology #Trending News

