English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Watch how Haryana is taking progressive steps towards SDGs only at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Apple may face EU antitrust charge on Spotify complaint

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music.

Reuters
March 05, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

IPhone maker Apple could face an EU antitrust charge sheet in the coming weeks following a 2019 complaint by music streaming service Spotify, two people familiar with the matter said.

The charge could force changes to Apple's lucrative business model, they said.

The European Commission could send the statement of objections setting out suspected violations of the bloc's antitrust rules to Apple before the summer, one of the people said.

The case is one of four opened by the EU competition enforcer into Apple in June last year. The EU charge sheet usually indicates whether a fine is merited and what companies have to do to halt anti-competitive practices.

The Commission declined to comment.

Close

Apple was not immediately available to comment. It has said its App Store helped Spotify to benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads to become Europe's largest music streaming service.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the Commission said Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and also protested against the 30 percent fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system (IAP).
Reuters
TAGS: #Apple
first published: Mar 5, 2021 08:08 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.