you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at $1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at $1,199.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at $1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at $1,199.

MacBooks account for 9% of the company's total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

 

First Published on May 4, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Apple Inc #Business #Macbook Pro #World News

