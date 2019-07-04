App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone sales weaken with 42% drop in Q4 FY19: Report

iPhone is looking at its weakest year since 2015 with a massive drop of 42% in the Jan-Mar quarter, according to reports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

iPhone sales are looking at its weakest year since 2015, with a massive drop of 42 percent in the January to March quarter, according to an Economic Times report.

Credit Suisse had said that iPhone sales will decline by 12.4 percent this year as per Seeking Alpha. In India, iPhone shipments dipped to 220,000 units in the January to March quarter.

Earlier this year, there were reports of Apple cutting back on hiring as iPhones contributed a majority to  the company’s revenue ( 60 percent in 2018) and lower sales projections could indicate cost reduction requirements.

Experts felt that users are holding to their phone longer due to price hikes. The daily had reported that the month of April had seen three times more shipments due to heavy discounts that were offered but sales declined again in May-June due to competition from China’s premium OnePlus 7 launch.

The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) had said in a note to the finance ministry that changes to basic customs duty on high-end devices in the upcoming Union Budget could recover Rs 1,100 crore for the exchequer, curbing the sale of grey-market phones by about Rs 5,000 crore. If the benefit is passed on to the customers, iPhones will become cheaper.

There were reports in April of Apple shifting to local manufacturing after the American technology giant’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner, Foxconn, had stated that US iPhones could be made outside China if needed. There is no official confirmation from Apple or Foxconn on the matter.

There is an estimation of 200,000-250,000 unit capacity per month initially Foxconn manufactures in India.Due to deeper structural changes in light of the ongoing US-China trade war, Apple will need a new strategy to grow the numbers in China and might expect a turnout by 2020 with the launch of its 5G-compatible model.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve?
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:41 pm

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

