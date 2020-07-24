Apple iPhone 11 now made in India, iPhone SE may also be added to list soon: Report

Apple has reportedly begun making its iPhone 11 phones at Foxconn’s plant in Chennai, marking the first time the electronics giant has manufactured the device in India. Apple is also considering making iPhone SE units at the Wistron plant near Bengaluru.

Apple may further expand production to export the device from India, cutting dependence on China, industry executives told The Economic Times. This is a big boost to the country’s Make in India initiative.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Manufacturing the phones in India saves Apple 22 percent on import duty. However, since some of the units sold in India are also being imported from China, the company has refrained from reducing the price of the device immediately.

The developments mark Apple’s move to engage in localised manufacturing in India to avail the Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme; besides expanding its base beyond China amid souring United State-China relations, the executives noted.

Apple did not respond to queries, the paper said.