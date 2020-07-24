App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 now made in India, iPhone SE may also be added to list soon: Report

iPhone 11 manufacturing in India saves Apple nearly 22 percent on import duties, but the company has refrained from cutting the price of the units as yet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Apple iPhone (Representative Image)
Apple iPhone (Representative Image)

Apple has reportedly begun making its iPhone 11 phones at Foxconn’s plant in Chennai, marking the first time the electronics giant has manufactured the device in India. Apple is also considering making iPhone SE units at the Wistron plant near Bengaluru.

Apple may further expand production to export the device from India, cutting dependence on China, industry executives told The Economic Times. This is a big boost to the country’s Make in India initiative.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Manufacturing the phones in India saves Apple 22 percent on import duty. However, since some of the units sold in India are also being imported from China, the company has refrained from reducing the price of the device immediately.

The developments mark Apple’s move to engage in localised manufacturing in India to avail the Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme; besides expanding its base beyond China amid souring United State-China relations, the executives noted.

Apple did not respond to queries, the paper said.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Apple #Business #company #India #India-China border tension #iPhone #Make in India #Technology #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.