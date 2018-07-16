Apple India's woes mount as three senior executives quit firm

Moneycontrol News

Three of Apple’s senior sales executives are reportedly said to be leaving the company due to massive changes in its distributor base.

The executives include national sales head of telecom Manish Sharma, head of operator business and iPhone sales Jayant Gupta and head of national sales and distribution Rahul Puri.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company’s new head of Indian operations Michel Coulomb rearranged its distribution structure - retaining only two national distributors, Ingram Micro and Redington, out of the five that Apple already has.

The three discontinued distributors are Brightstar, Rashi Peripherals, and HCL Infosystems, whose services will be discontinued by March next year.

A report by Bloomberg says that Apple India's diminishing sales numbers is another major reason for the executives' exits. It cites research by Counterpoint which shows that the company currently has a market share of two percent in India, sold only 3.2 million iPhones in 2017 and less than a million in the first half of 2018.

The company has introduced new distribution activities, which will be carried out from its new distribution centre set up near Mumbai, to help combat these challenges.

The new strategy is to approach large physical and online retailers for sales directly. The company also received a boost recently by moving its mid-range iPhone SE and iPhone 6S models' manufacturing to India.

Apple has around 3 percent share of the total Indian smartphone market, while in the premium segment it is competing with Samsung and China's OnePlus.