Apple growers stare at losses in Kashmir following hike in packaging costs  

Apple packaging costs have increased sharply in the latest challenge to growers of the fruit in the Kashmir valley.

While input costs have increased, apple prices have remained either stagnant or increased at a sluggish pace, growers complain.

“We are incurring losses and we feel apple growing is no longer profitable. For example, in the pre-harvest period we spend a lot of money on spraying (pesticide), fertiliser and labour for orchard management,” said grower Adnan Ali Khan.

“During the post-harvest period we also spend a huge amount of money on picking the crop from trees, purchasing packaging boxes and ultimately transporting the crop to fruit mandis (markets). After hectic efforts and investment eventually the rate of the crop dwindles,” he added.

Khan, a research scholar from the Pinjoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, an area known for Kashmir’s quality apples, sells the fruit online through a startup he launched in 2020.

Apple growers in Kashmir have already been struggling in the face of competition from inexpensive Iranian apples channelled to India through Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, the perceived impact of climate change and extreme weather events on the crop and the sale of spurious pesticides.

The arrival of Iranian apples, on which no import tax had been paid, caused demand for the Kashmiri variety to decline and prices to plunge by up to 50 percent this year, with huge quantities of the fruit remaining unsold and left to rot. Local growers have demanded that the government levy 100 percent import duty on the Iranian apples.

And on top of all their hardships has come the steep increase in apple packaging costs in a state where 70% of households depend on horticulture directly or indirectly for a livelihood. Horticulture contributes Rs.8,000 crore to the state's economy.

In north Kashmir’s apple-growing town of Sopore, a cardboard carton in which the fruit is packed, is costing Rs 95–100 this year, compared to Rs 50–65 last year, a grower complained. Elsewhere, a wooden box that last year cost between Rs 50 and Rs 60 is now being sold for about Rs 110; a cardboard box's price has gone up from Rs 35-40 to Rs. 55-60.

“The rise in packaging prices has raised our costs while the selling price has remained either low or the same,” apple grower Mohammad Ashraf Mir, 30, said.

Growers claimed that suppliers hoard packaging material and sell it at inflated prices because the industry is highly unregulated.

“Forget profits, the growers are now incurring heavy losses. For example, the current production cost on making an empty apple box is Rs. 350-550 which is ultimately sold with apples at Rs. 400-500,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of Asia's second largest fruit market, located in Sopore.

Abid Mir, an entrepreneur who manufactures cardboard boxes for packing apples, said that because of Covid-19, the price of raw material has increased, in turn in increasing the price of cartons.

“There is a sudden hike of Rs. 10-20 on kraft (please explain) per kg, nearly 80 percent of the material used in making cardboard boxes, due to which the prices have increased; 18 percent GST (goods and services tax) on packaging material has also hit the industry. We pay 12 percent GST while purchasing raw material and in return we sell the boxes with 18 percent GST,” added Mir.

Mohammad Shafi, who manufactures wooden apple boxes in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, said a shortage of wood to make apple boxes in Kashmir has contributed to the price increase.

“Massive use of the poplar wood by ply industries has also led to the cost escalation. The ply unit holders pay Rs. 250 per feet while the apple growers not just pay Rs. 250 per feet but also incur charges on cutting the wood and hiring labour to make boxes while using nails and procuring dry grass and paper,” Shafi said.

Labour too has become expensive.

Khan said that last year a labourer who picked apples from trees was paid Rs 500 to Rs 700 a day. Now for the same task, a worker is demanding Rs 800-1,000.

Malik told Moneycontrol that the prices have increased during the off-season and he fears the packaging and labour costs may rise in the upcoming harvest season, which starts in early September.