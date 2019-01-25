App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group: Report

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Apple Inc has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple," the company said in a statement.

However, Apple didn't confirm or deny the layoffs.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

 
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:15 am

