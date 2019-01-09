App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10%: Report

That rare step exposed weakening demand in China for Apple's iPhones amid a slowing economy, which has also been buffeted by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Apple Inc is cutting planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 percent for the March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday, a week after the company slashed its quarterly sales forecast.

That rare step exposed weakening demand in China for Apple's iPhones amid a slowing economy, which has also been buffeted by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned models of the XS, XS Max and XR, Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

The request was made before Apple cut its forecast last week, Nikkei said. The surprise warning triggered a broad sell-off in global stock markets.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is expected to be cut to about 40 million to 43 million units for the January-March quarter, from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units, Nikkei reported citing one source familiar with the situation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 08:54 am

tags #Apple #Business #Technology #World News

