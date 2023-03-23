 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights: Report

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Apple TV app

Apple Inc is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, the report said.

Apple and the Premier League did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Sports remains one of the biggest attractions for live viewing as U.S. audiences increasingly switch from pay TV subscriptions to streaming apps.