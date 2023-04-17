Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran on Day 1 in Mumbai

Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook has met India's top business stalwarts, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on April 17, his first day of India visit, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

Cook met with billionaire businessman Ambani at his residence, Antilla, on the afternoon of April 17. Also present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail, according to sources.

It's also worth noting that Apple has strategic partnerships with Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail to sell its products in India. Meanwhile, Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which operates Croma, is an important Apple franchisee partner, and the salt-to-software conglomerate is also eyeing manufacturing iPhones in India.

Cook is returning to India after nearly seven years to inaugurate Apple's long-awaited stores in Mumbai and Delhi this week. The Mumbai store, called Apple BKC, will open on April 18 at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai, while the Delhi store, called Apple Saket, will open on April 20.

During his visit, Cook is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. These meetings come at a time when Apple is betting on India to become a key manufacturing hub in order to diversify its manufacturing capabilities beyond China. The company currently manufactures iPhones in India through contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, with plans to manufacture other products such as its wireless headphones AirPods in the country.

