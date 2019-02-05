Apple busts Google, Facebook enterprise apps for flouting privacy rules

Apple blocked Facebook and Google from running their internal iOS applications after the two technology giants were found to be flouting privacy norms. Facebook was reportedly tracking iPhone usage data of teenagers through its Facebook Research app, while Google was misusing iOS certificates and inviting its users to download an app called Screenwise Meter, which is not on the Apple store.

The companies have taken advantage of Apple's Developer Enterprise Program, which helps certain partners of the company to test and distribute apps – but only to test new features before releasing the final version to the public. Apple had revoked the certificates given to Facebook when it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook allegedly paid people, who were not its employees, to test out its research app.

Enterprise certificates were restored for both tech firms later, but Apple has sent a strong message to them about respecting user privacy.

In a statement, Facebook said: "People participating in the Research app were asked for their permission, less than 5 percent of whom were teens – in which cases, they were allowed to participate with parental consent forms."

Reportedly, Facebook paid people about $20 a month to install and use the research app. While Facebook says this was done with permission, the company has a history of defining 'permission' loosely and obscuring what data it collects.

"I don't think they make it very clear to users precisely what level of access they were granting when they gave permission," mobile app security researcher Will Strafach said. "There is simply no way the users understood this."

He said Facebook's claim that users understood the scope of data collection was 'muddying the waters'. This revelation is yet another blemish on Facebook's track record on privacy and could invite further regulatory scrutiny.

For now, the app appears to be available for Android phones, though not through Google's main app store.

When asked about its issues with Apple, Google said it had disabled the app on Apple devices and apologised for its 'mistake'.

The company said Google had always been 'upfront with users' about how it used data collected by the app, which offered users points that could be accrued for gift cards. In contrast to the Facebook Research app, Google said its Screenwise Meter app never asked users to let the company circumvent network encryption, meaning it is far less intrusive.

