App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple begins exporting India-made iPhones to Europe: Report

Around 70-80 percent of capacity at its assembly facility in Bengaluru is being exported

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has begun shipping iPhones made in India to European markets, according to a report in The Economic Times. Around 70-80 percent of capacity at its assembly facility in Bengaluru is being exported, sources told the paper.

Under 100,000 units of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are being exported a month, the article quoted Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, as saying. “The exports have begun a few months ago to European markets,” Shah added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Wistron’s Bengaluru facility currently assembles the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. The exports will give a push to the government’s Make in India initiative.

related news

Media reports also suggest that contract manufacturer Foxconn might soon start assembling the newer iPhone X in India at a plant in Tami Nadu.

The trade war has caused Apple explore the option of shifting it production out of China, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review.

Pushing manufacturing in India might help Apple avoid import duties, which would let it lower the price of devices. The company could also invest the savings in its retail chain. Manufacturing in India will also help Apple fulfil local sourcing norms, a criterion for opening its own store in India.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Apple #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.