App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple awards $10 million to nasal swab maker COPAN Diagnostics to help boost factory output

Shortages of collection kits and testing supplies have slowed efforts to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it was awarding $10 million to a maker of nasal swabs and other materials for collecting samples for COVID-19 tests in a move aimed at boosting the swab maker's production to 1 million collection kits per week by early July.

The two companies said the award would help Murrieta, California-based COPAN Diagnostics expand into a larger facility and create 50 new jobs in Southern California. In addition to providing the funding, Apple said it would help COPAN Diagnostics design and source new equipment from York, Pennsylvania-based K2 Kinetics and Waukesha, Wisconsin-based MWES, both makers of industrial robotics systems.

Shortages of collection kits and testing supplies have slowed efforts to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States. The corporate parent of COPAN Diagnostics, COPAN Group, is based in the Lombardy region of Italy, one of the worst-hit regions in the world during the pandemic, and stepped up production as demand surged.

Close

In California, COPAN Diagnostics makes specialized nasal swabs to collect samples for Covid-19 tests, along with vials and sterile media used to transport those swabs to labs for testing. The companies said Apple's help would expand production of sample kits destined for U.S. hospitals from a current several thousand per week to more than one million kits per week by early July.

related news

In a statement, Norman Sharples, chief executive of COPAN Diagnostics, said Apple's "teams are already making a huge difference with our efforts to scale up the production of our sample collection and transport kits.

Apple did not specify the nature of the funding but made the award from a $5 billion advanced manufacturing fund. The iPhone maker previously used the fund to support expansions and research at its suppliers, such as Corning Inc, which makes glass for iPhones, and II-VI Inc-owned Finisar, which makes chips for Apple's face recognition sensors.

We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to help medical workers, patients, and communities support the global response to COVID-19, Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Apple Inc #Business #coronavirus #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

As Delhi families bury coronavirus victims, a gravedigger watches on

As Delhi families bury coronavirus victims, a gravedigger watches on

Coronavirus lockdown | JEE Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Coronavirus lockdown | JEE Advanced to be conducted on August 23: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.