Apple adds COVID-19 vaccine locations to Maps, Siri

Apple has also added a similar feature to help users find COVID-19 testing centres (Image: Shutterstock)

Apple has begun highlighting centres and clinics administering COVID-19 vaccinations on its Maps app and on Siri in the United States.

The Silicon Valley giant on March 16 said that locations of 20,000 vaccination centres would appear in the search bar of its Maps application, Bloomberg reported.

Besides the locations itself, individual places will also have buttons directing users to their websites where they can make appointments, the report said.

The company aims to expand its data from the present 20,000 locations “over time”, it added.

Apple is using data from a service run by the Boston Children’s Hospital called VaccineFinder, it said. Notably, the service is run by the hospital’s epidemiologists and software developers.

Further, the tech giant has also added a similar feature to help users find COVID-19 testing centres.