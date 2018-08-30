App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple acquires Akonia Holographics to strengthen its AR footprint

Apple is also working on a pair of lightweight AR/mixed reality glasses with German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Taking a major step in the augmented reality (AR) domain, Apple has acquired Akonia Holographics, a Colorado-based startup that makes lenses for AR glasses.

As reported by CNET, the tech giant on Wednesday, confirmed the acquisition, however, details about when the deal was sealed and financials involved are not known.

Akonia Holographics, founded in 2012, earlier focused on developing optical technologies such as holographic data storage. Currently, taking a hint from their official website, the company is creating displays for AR glasses. An official confirmation from Akonia Holographics is still pending.

related news

With the release of its ARKit 1.5 in January, Apple has powered up its AR play. Said to be a part of the upcoming iOS 11.3 release, the new update will include features such as the ability to place items on vertical walls as well as doors.

Apart from working with Akonia Holographics, Apple is also said to be working on a pair of lightweight AR/mixed reality glasses with German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss, involved in the project.

In the world of AR, images and data associated are overlayed atop the real world unlike its counterpart Virtual Reality (VR) where users are taken into new and exciting digital worlds by wearing specialised VR goggles.

The best example of AR technology lies in the popular game Pokemon Go where Pokemon’s are displayed on the game players’ smartphone screen as the player explores streets or parks.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Trending News

