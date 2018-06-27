App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

App aggregator Tapzo raises Rs 11.6 crore from existing investors

The company had raised over Rs 12 crore from the same investors in January this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore-based personal assistant application Tapzo has raised Rs 11.6 crore from its existing investors Ru-Net and RB Investments, in what was its second round of funding this year.

According to a source in the company and documents in possession of Moneycontrol, Russian venture capital firm Ru-Net has invested Rs 10.7 crore in this round.

Singapore-based RB Investments pitched in with the remaining Rs 98 lakh.

The company had raised over Rs 12 crore from the same investors in January this year. The investors had infused fresh funds in the company last year as well.

US-based Sequoia Capital is also an investor in Tapzo. Sequoia invested $5 million and $16 million in the company, respectively, in two separate rounds -- July 2014 and May 2015.

The company, founded in 2010 by Ankur Singla, has gone through several re-branding efforts and has pivoted its business model as well.

It was after the investment from American Express Ventures in September 2016 that the company rebranded itself as 'Tapzo' from 'HelpChat'. Before HelpChat, the company was named Ashoka.

Tapzo is a one-stop application for various needs. The company, which aggregates over 35 different apps on its platform, has recorded over 68,000 downloads and 86,927 monthly visits till now.

The applications are spread across categories such as cabs, food, recharge, bill payment, news, cricket, and horoscopes. Some of the most known brands are also part of the Tapzo app, including Uber, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Airtel, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, Mobikwik and Freecharge, among others.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #Startup India #startups #Tapzo

