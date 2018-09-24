App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Tyres starts producing Apollo branded truck tyres at Hungarian plant

Last year in April, the company had started rolling out passenger car tyres under Apollo and Vredestein from the plant which has been set up with a total investment of EUR 475 million.

PTI
 
 
Apollo Tyres Monday said it has started commercial production of its Apollo brand of truck tyres at its Hungarian facility. Last year in April, the company had started rolling out passenger car tyres under Apollo and Vredestein from the plant which has been set up with a total investment of EUR 475 million.

The first lot of truck tyres from the plant are now being used by Piessens and Zonen from Londerzeel, Belgium, a company specialising in transportation of construction materials, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

The company said Belgium being the first country in Europe where Apollo truck tyres were first introduced last year, the country was the obvious choice to start the delivery from the company's Hungarian plant.

"With over 2 per cent market share already, the country has become an important market for the brand," it added.

Apollo Tyres started supplying Apollo brand of truck tyres in Europe in 2017. The Hungarian unit in Gyongyoshalasz region is Apollo Tyres' second production facility in Europe, and sixth worldwide.

In the phase I, the facility will have an installed capacity of producing 14,000 passenger car tyres a day and 1,200 truck tyres daily.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Business #India

