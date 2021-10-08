Apollo Tyres Q2 PAT seen up 40.8% YoY to Rs 181.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apollo Tyres | Board approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. (Image: corporate.apollotyres.com)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Tyres to report net profit at Rs 181.2 crore up 40.8% year-on-year (up 41% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,871.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 655.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

