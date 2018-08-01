App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Tyres Q1 net surges nearly 3-fold to Rs 252 cr

Net sales stood at Rs 4,249.39 crore during the April-June period as compared with Rs 3,512.98 crore in the same period of 2017-18, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Tyres today posted nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.84 crore for the June quarter, driven by robust sales across various markets including India and Europe. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 88.3 crore during the same period of 2017-18.

Net sales stood at Rs 4,249.39 crore during the April-June period as compared with Rs 3,512.98 crore in the same period of 2017-18, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"All our operations have done well in the past quarter, and have reported a good set of numbers. This is a result of planning and investments in capacities, both in India and Europe, in addition to the increasing demand for our products with the OEMs, as well as, in the replacement market," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

Going forward, the company's growth momentum will continue despite the challenges posed by the raw material cost push, transporters strike and the new loading norms for commercial vehicles in India, he added.

The company said its domestic business grew 32 per cent to Rs 3,021 crore during the quarter while the European operations' revenue grew 22 per cent to close at Rs 1,242 crore.

Shares of the company today ended 1.3 per cent down at Rs 289 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Business #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.