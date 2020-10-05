Apollo Tyres appoints Hizmy Hassen as Chief Digital Officer

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has appointed Hizmy Hassen to its newly created position of Chief Digital Officer as it looks to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassen will be responsible for leading the strategy and operations of Apollo Tyres’ digital journey, including responsibility for Information Technology and will be based out of the company's London office, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman & Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said, 'With digitalisation being a key focus area for the company, especially considering the challenges that we face today due to the global pandemic, we have created this position of Chief Digital Officer.'

He further said, 'Hizmy, who comes with 30-years of rich experience, will be the ideal person to develop and execute the future architecture roadmap and evolve the IT delivery model, through partnerships with cross-functional leaders across Apollo Tyres.'

Hassen will be reporting to Kanwar. His last assignment was with global leading industrial threads maker Coats PLC, prior to which, he was with Unilever, Apollo Tyres said, adding that in over 20 years with Coats he has worked across areas of Supply Chain, Information Technology and Digital Enablement.

'I believe that Apollo Tyres is already moving rapidly on the digitalisation journey; my focus would be to challenge and improve upon the existing processes and systems in the company to deliver the best business results,' Hassen said.