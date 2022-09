India’s Apollo Tyres has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 5 billion rupees ($62.87 million) for bonds maturing in 15 months as well as five years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 6.93% for 15-month bonds and 7.53% for five-year bonds and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.

The bonds are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription later this week.