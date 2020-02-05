App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Micro Systems to acquire majority stake in ASIP RF

The company signed an agreement with ASIP RF in order to acquire 51 per cent equity share capital, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to defence and aerospace sectors, on Wednesday said it will acquire majority stake in with Ananya SIP RF Technologies (ASIP RF).

The company signed an agreement with ASIP RF in order to acquire 51 per cent equity share capital, Apollo Micro Systems said in a regulatory filing.

Through the proposed acquisition, the company aims to expand the business towards new technologies by establishing a radio frequency (RF) and microwave design-cum-production facility along with the integration facility.

Close

ASIP RF Technologies was incorporated in 2015 with main objects to carry on the business of design, development, manufacturing, servicing and supply of RF, microwave components, subsystems and systems using conventional and low temperature co-fired ceramic technology.

related news

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems were trading at Rs 76.90 a piece on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Apollo Micro systems #ASIP RF #Business #Companies

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.