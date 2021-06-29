Apollo Hospitals to carry out COVID-19 vaccination drive on June 30

Representative image.

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday said it would organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country on June 30. The vaccination drive would be carried out at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres from 7 AM to 7 PM in 50 cities, the healthcare major said in a statement.

People looking to get vaccinated can book slots using Apollo 24/7 App and select the nearest Apollo vaccination centre, it added. The healthcare major noted that it has trained over 10,000 staff in safe vaccination protocols to ensure a seamless experience at all the vaccination centres.

"This drive will enable and encourage the maximum number of people to get inoculated. Vaccination is the best defence to reduce the 3rd wave and get back to life as we know it. Apollo will focus on this relentlessly," Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice Chairperson Shobana Kamineni stated.

The vaccination drive is part of Apollo's commitment to support the government in achieving the target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021, the healthcare major noted.

The healthcare major said it has already administered over 21 lakh vaccine doses in the country till date and is the largest private vaccinator. Apollo has over 12,000 beds across 72 hospitals.

It also has over 3,800 pharmacies, over 90 primary care clinics, 650 diagnostic centres, 148 plus telemedicine centres, over 15 medical education centres among other assets.