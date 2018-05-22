Apollo Hospitals to adopt Watson platform for oncology, genomics

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals today said it will adopt IBM cognitive computing platform Watson for oncology and genomics. Watson for oncology will be available at the Apollo Chennai and Delhi hospitals from April 2018, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar and Madurai over the next few months, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Watson for genomics will become available across the same locations in the following months, it added. Apollo Hospitals Group Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy said, "IBM Watson for oncology and genomics will help the clinicians and oncologists at Apollo Hospitals augment their own expertise to deliver an unparalleled and personalised patient care across our hospitals.

"This collaboration with Apollo Hospitals reflects IBM's ongoing commitment to partner with leading healthcare providers across the world to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to support cancer care, IBM Watson Health Oncology, Genomics and Life Sciences GM Lisa Rometty said.