Apollo Hospitals Q1 net up 71% at Rs 60 crore

Apollo Hospitals today posted a 71.02 increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 60.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 35.2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Revenues grew by 16 percent to Rs 1,910.4 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,650.4 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals today ended 1.81 percent down at Rs 946.55 on the BSE.