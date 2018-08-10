App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals Q1 net up 71% at Rs 60 crore

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 35.2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Apollo Hospitals today posted a 71.02 increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 60.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Revenues grew by 16 percent to Rs 1,910.4 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,650.4 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals today ended 1.81 percent down at Rs 946.55 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Business #Results

