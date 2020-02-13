App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals posts consolidated Q3 net profit at Rs 89.95 crore

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,921.40 crore from Rs 2,507.53 crore registered the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Thursday said it has recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 89.95 crore during the quarter ending December 2019 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the corresponding period the previous year.

The city-based healthcare major said in a BSE filing that profits for the year ending December 2019 surged to Rs 222.20 crore from Rs 127.34 crore registered the same period last fiscal.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 2,921.40 crore from Rs 2,507.53 crore registered the same period a year ago.

Close

The consolidated total income ending December 31, 2019 rose to Rs 8,347.39 crore from Rs 7,137.62 crore registered the same period last financial year.

The board of directors, at its meeting, declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share (65 per cent of face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals ended at Rs 1,693.75 apiece up by 0.58 per cent over the previous close in BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd #Business #Results

