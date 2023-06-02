Apollo Hospitals plans to raise $200 million through digital arm stake sale

Apollo Hospitals managing director Suneeta Reddy

Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals is looking to raise around $200 million this fiscal by selling stake in its healthcare platform, Apollo HealthCo, reports have said.

The hospital chain is looking to sell around 5-6 percent stake in Apollo HealthCo at an expected enterprise value of $2.5-$3 billion, The Economic Times reported a top executive as saying.

The healthcare group reported revenues of ₹6,705 crore and a loss of ₹304 crore in FY23. While the offline pharmacy distribution business generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹534 crore in FY23, growing 31 percent year-on-year (YoY), the digital health business has been burning cash on an average of ₹180 crore a quarter, the report said.

The financials

Apollo Hospitals Ltd is expecting financial year 2024 to be operationally better. This will be led by Apollo 24/7 reaching EBITDA breakeven, along with cost controls, which will eventually contribute to better blended margins for the company.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 post its March quarter earnings, Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said that Apollo 24/7, which is the company's omnichannel business, will reach EBITDA or operational breakeven by the March quarter of the financial year 2024. "Even though we did incur losses this year, and we have for the past 18 months, we will reach EBITDA breakeven by the fourth quarter," she said.

Apollo 24/7's Gross Market Value (GMV) stood at Rs 1,630 crore during the quarter compared to expectations of Rs 1,500 crore.