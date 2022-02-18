English
    Apollo Hospitals inks pact for tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan

    The partnership with Apollo Hospitals will provide quality healthcare for over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, the private healthcare services provider, which is expanding its presence to the Central Asian country, said.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
     
     
    The Apollo Hospitals inked a pact with Marafon Group for setting up a first-of-its kind tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan, the leading corporate hospital said.

    Uzbekistan is known for its mosques, mausoleums and other heritage sites.

    Announcing the partnership, Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder & chairman, Apollo Hospitals India, said the group hopes to touch a billion lives across the globe and also ensure the Apollo clinical excellence globally.

    "We take immense pride in joining hands with Marafon Group to provide tertiary care services to over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries thus improving access to quality healthcare," he said.

    "We stand strong together at each development stage to evolve the healthcare landscape in Uzbekistan and celebrate a strong bond of trust, commitment and care with our partners and patients," he added.

    Apart from transcending borders, Apollo Hospitals continues to contribute immensely across the healthcare spectrum, he said.

    The signing of a MoU with Marafon Group is in line with the mission to promote development in their native country, Asia's foremost and trusted integrated private healthcare services provider, said in a release here.

    Marafon Group, with varied interests in technology, infrastructure, healthcare, banking and trade, already operates over 9 medical and diagnostic centres.

    Apollo Hospitals will offer technical consulting, clinical excellence, commissioning and BOMA (Branding, Operations and Management Agreement) of the tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan. The tertiary care hospital will be built in Fergana region and will primarily focus on oncology, organ transplants, urology, neurosurgery, cardiology and high-end diagnostic. The Central government of Uzbekistan and the Government of Fergana have come together to facilitate the tie-up between Apollo Hospitals and Marafon Group.

    Dr. Nurillo Mamasadikov, co-founder, Marafon Group, said the association with Apollo Hospitals will strengthen the healthcare system and improve quality of life in Uzbekistan.

    "We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering tertiary care services it's a matter of pride for us to be associated with Apollo Hospitals, the global leader in healthcare, and a unique integrated healthcare enterprise," he said.

    Apollo Hospitals has its presence in 25 countries including the UK, Mauritius, Egypt, Barbados, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Fiji Island, Bahrain and Nigeria. Its upcoming projects are in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Samoa.

    "Apollo International Projects' consulting assignments across the globe are a testimony to the division's ability to work effectively with the local' people," the hospital said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Apollo Hospitals #Business #Companies #Uzbekistan
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:37 am

