Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on September 28 said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
The company had sought approval to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 million on a private placement basis," it said in a BSE filing.The proposal was approved by the requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on September 27, it added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 05:59 pm