Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on September 28 said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company had sought approval to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 million on a private placement basis," it said in a BSE filing.

The proposal was approved by the requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on September 27, it added.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Apollo Hospital #Business #Economy #NCDs

